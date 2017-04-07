UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 7 China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd
* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent
* Co to appoint placing agent and underwriter for purpose of procuring, not less than six placees to subscribe in cash for convertible bonds
* Assuming convertible bonds are fully placed, on initial conversion price of hk$0.40 per conversion share, 500 million conversion shares will be allotted
* Net proceeds from placing are estimated to be approximately hk$195 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources