March 13 China Best Group Holding Ltd:

* Vendor, a wholly owned subsidiary of company, entered into sale and purchase agreement with purchaser

* Pursuant to which vendor agreed to sell, and purchaser agreed to purchase, sale shares at consideration of hk$120 million

* Group's gains from disposal (after deducting for relevant taxes and expenses) are expected to be not less than hk$20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: