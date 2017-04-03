UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 3 China Best Group Holding Ltd-
* Resignation Of Chairman And Executive Director And Chairman Of Executive Committee
* Tan Xiangdong has resigned as chairman of board and executive director of company
* Tan will also cease to be chairman of executive committee of company Source text (bit.ly/2nz58fi) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources