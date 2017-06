May 3 China Biologic Products Inc

* China Biologic reports financial results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.32

* Q1 earnings per share $1.06

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 13 to 15 percent

* Q1 sales rose 6.9 percent to $91.5 million

* China Biologic Products Inc -Reiterates full year financial forecast

* China Biologic Products Inc says inventories increased by $9.1 million in Q1 of 2017