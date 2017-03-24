BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
March 24 China Calxon Group Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder China Evergrande Group has released 952.3 million pledged shares, representing 52.8 percent of total issued share capital, on March 24
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank reduced on Friday its forecast for 2017 economic growth to 2.8 percent from 3.5 percent seen in March, as the country sees falling investment with infrastructure projects frozen due in part to the Odebrecht corruption scandal.