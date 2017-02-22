UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 China Candy Holdings Ltd-
* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent
* Company to allot and issue, and placing agent to place,up to 268 million new shares to not less than six places at placing price of HK$0.148 per placing share
* Gross proceeds and net proceeds from placing are expected to be about HK$39.7 million and about HK$38.7 million
* Expected that about HK$20 million, representing about 51.7 PCT of net proceeds from placing, will be used for purchasing a premise for office use Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources