UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 China Candy Holdings Ltd
* Substantial shareholders and potential buyer entered into letter of intent
* Potential buyer proposed to make possible voluntary offer to acquire not less than 50% of voting rights of company
* Has applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on gem with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 3 april 2017 Source text ( bit.ly/2nHETpe ) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources