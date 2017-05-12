May 12 China Candy Holdings Ltd

* Cash offer by Somerley Capital for and on behalf of Ever Maple Flavors and Fragrances Holdings Limited to acquire co

* Offer price of hk$0.3565 per offer share

* An application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on gem from 9:00 a.m. on 15 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: