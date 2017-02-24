UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 24 China Child Care Corporation Ltd
* Expected to record an additional loss attributable to equity holders of company for year ended 31 December 2016
* Additional loss was primary attributable to decrease in revenue of child care products segment
* Expected result due to impairment of goodwill and fixed assets due to continuing loss in child care products segment. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources