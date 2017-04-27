April 27 China Chuanglian Education Group Ltd :

* Chuanglian Asset agreed to purchase from Wu Chaomei,Fu Yi,Wu Zhenmo 100% of equity interest of Beijing Zhongjin Insurance Brokerage

* Total cash consideration of equity transfer agreement is rmb10 million

* Acquisition will not cause any material adverse impact to business, operations and financial position of group