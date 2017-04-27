BRIEF-Finisar Corp reports Q4 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.50
* Q4 2017 revenue $357.5 million, down 6.1 percent compared to Q3 2017
April 27 China Chuanglian Education Group Ltd :
* Chuanglian Asset agreed to purchase from Wu Chaomei,Fu Yi,Wu Zhenmo 100% of equity interest of Beijing Zhongjin Insurance Brokerage
* Total cash consideration of equity transfer agreement is rmb10 million
* Acquisition will not cause any material adverse impact to business, operations and financial position of group Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2plFVGQ] Further company coverage:
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding - Booz Allen Hamilton Inc informed that U.S. Department of justice is conducting civil,criminal investigation on unit
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 An advertising blimp at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin deflated and crashed on Thursday, burning as it fell and injuring the pilot, authorities said.