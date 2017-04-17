April 17China CIFCO Investment Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to be 4 million yuan to 5.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (2.6 million yuan)

* Says increased investment income as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SkXU81

