July 3 China CIFCO Investment Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 6

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 7 and the dividend will be paid on July 7

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/E1UKJ4

