April 5 China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd
* Civil judgment issued by beijing court on december 18,
2014 shall be rescinded
* Cinda Properties shall repay interests in a parcel of
relevant project land received pursuant to framework agreement
* Cinda Investment shall pay rmb1 billion as liquidated
damage to junefield real estate within 10 days after judgment
becomes effective
* Junefield real estate shall repay contract amount of about
rmb2.21 billion and resettlement fee of about rmb0.53 billion to
Cinda Investment
* Co currently assesses that litigation will not have
material adverse effect on operating results and financial
condition
* Supreme people's court has recently issued a civil
judgment stating counterclaims from cinda properties shall be
rejected
* Updates on second trial judgment made on litigation filed
by Junefield Real Estate against Cinda Investment, Cinda
Properties and Cinda Beijing Branch
* Possibility for Cinda Investment to generate actual loss
under judgment is small
* Legal costs of first trial judgment RMB5 million and of
second trial judgment rmb5 million shall be assumed by Cinda
Investment and Cinda Properties
Source (bit.ly/2nX1iNP)
