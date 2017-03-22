UPDATE 2-Russia trims key rate to 9 percent, pledges cautious cuts
* Stays bearish on oil outlook (Adds CBR governor, analyst, detail)
March 22 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 1.1 percent y/y
* Says board sets fixed assets investment plan of 7.3 billion yuan ($1.06 billion) in 2017
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nJ7StW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8868 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Stays bearish on oil outlook (Adds CBR governor, analyst, detail)
* To pay the federal government $53.6 million to settle six federal lawsuits and investigations alleging that companies it acquired violated false claims act -Justice Department statement
* Signing of sale and purchase agreement for acquisition of Shiqi Metro Mall