Feb 28 China City Railway Transportation Technology Holdings

* Guan Jifa, a non-executive director, has been appointed as chairman

* Xuan Jing, an executive director, has been appointed as chief executive officer

* Cao Wei, an executive director, has ceased to be chief executive officer and has been appointed as vice chairman

* Tian Zhenqing has tendered his resignation as a non-executive director, chairman