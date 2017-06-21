WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 21 China Cord Blood Corp-
* China Cord Blood Corporation reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2017
* Q4 earnings per share rmb 0.45
* Q4 revenue rose 28.8 percent to rmb 202 million
* China Cord Blood Corp - 20,566 new subscriber sign-ups were recorded during q4, representing 42.1% year-over-year growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.