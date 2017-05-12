May 12 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd

* Says China COSCO Shipping Corp's indirect unit ocean fortune unloaded 21.08 million H-shares in the bank between May 2 and May4

* Says China COSCO Shipping Corp owns 4.996 percent stake in the bank after transaction from 5.041 percent

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2q8uLaH

