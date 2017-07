July 21 (Reuters) - China CYTS Tours Holding Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 100 million yuan ($14.78 million) in tourism industry fund

* Says it plans to invest 200 million yuan in consumer finance company with partner

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tlUXxt; bit.ly/2uhj0AA

($1 = 6.7675 Chinese yuan renminbi)