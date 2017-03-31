March 31 China Demeter Financial Investments Ltd:

* Company and placing agent entered into placing agreement

* Net proceeds will be approximately hk$14.7 million

* Co has conditionally agreed to place through placing agent, on a best endeavour basis, up to 153.8 million placing shares

* Expected that net proceeds from placing will be used for partial payment of acquisition.

Source text (bit.ly/2ogEU4R)

Further company coverage: