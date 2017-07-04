July 4 China Demeter Financial Investments Ltd :

* Expected decrease in profit partly offset by recognition of dividend income of about HK$27.5 million from available-for-sale investments

* Expected to record a substantial loss for six months ended 30 June 2017

* Expected loss for 2017H1 was mainly attributable to a loss in fair value of financial assets of about HK$52.4 million