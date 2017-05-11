May 11 China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd

* Company (as lessor) entered into finance lease agreement with lessee

* Lease assets are certain road assets in Sichuan province

* Lessee has agreed to transfer and/or register leased assets under name of lessor for consideration of RMB1,500 million

* Lessee is a state-owned enterprise in Sichuan province Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: