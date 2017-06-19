UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
June 19 China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd:
* CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC entered into a non-binding MoU with Boeing to purchase 60 Boeing aircraft
* Aggregate list price of Boeing aircraft is approximately US$7.4 billion
* Announces non-binding memorandom of understanding in relation to purchase of 60 Boeing aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)