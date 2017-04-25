April 25 China Development Financial Holding Corp :

* Says co's units KGI Securities (Singapore) Pte Ltd (KSSPL) and KGI Futures (Singapore) Pte Ltd (KFSPL) planed to merge, and KFSPL will be dissolved after transaction

* Says co's units KGI Asia Limited (KGIA), KGI Securities (Hong Kong) Limited (KSHKL), KGI Wealth Management Limited (KGIWM) and Grand Cathay Securities (Hong Kong) Limited(GCS), and KSHKL, KGIWM and GCS will be dissolved after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5fFnP7 ; goo.gl/TRguaX

