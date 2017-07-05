July 5 China Digital TV Holding Co Ltd

* China Digital TV appeals nyse delisting decision

* China Digital TV Holding Co Ltd says ‍appealed decision by NYSE to commence proceedings to delist company's American depositary shares from NYSE​

* China Digital TV Holding Co Ltd - ‍will submit review petition on July 19, 2017, NYSE is currently scheduled to hold an appeal hearing in Oct., 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: