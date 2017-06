May 16 China Digital Tv Holding Co Ltd

* China Digital Tv announces unaudited first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $700,000

* China Digital Tv says there is an "increased significant risk" of company being ineligible for continued listing on New York Stock Exchange

* China Digital Tv says currently reviewing its continued listing eligibility with New York Stock Exchange

* Qtrly net income from continuing operations $0.01 per share