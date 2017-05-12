BRIEF-Edenbrook Capital reports 5 pct stake in Brightcove
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
May 12 China Digital Video Holdings Ltd
* revenue decreased by 31.0% to rmb105.6 million for three months ended 31 march 2017
* recorded qtrly a loss of rmb39.5 million as compared to profit of rmb65.5 million for three months ended 31 march 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plantronics Inc - in June, co took additional actions in its efforts to continue cost management and improve profitability - sec filing
DOHA, June 19 Qatar will not negotiate with Arab states that have cut economic and travel ties with it unless they reverse their measures, its foreign minister said, ruling out discussions over Qatar's internal affairs including Al Jazeera TV.