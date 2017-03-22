UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 22 China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd
* FY net profit rmb870 million versus rmb803 million
* FY sales rmb 1,501 million versus rmb 1,469 million
* Recommended distribution of final dividend and a final special dividend of rmb2.13 cents and rmb2.13 cents per ordinary share, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources