May 30 China Eco-farming Ltd

* Announces acquisition of entire issued share capital of shunxin holdings limited

* Consideration cbs are convertible at conversion price of hk$0.06 per consideration conversion share

* Vendor cosmic bliss and purchaser champion front ltd and co enter sale and purchase agreement

* Vendor has agreed to sell to champion front ltd the sale shares at consideration of hk$120 million

* Kingston Securities Limited and co entered into placing agreement

* Kingston Securities to procure subscribers to subscribe for placing convertible bonds in aggregate principal amount of hk$360 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)