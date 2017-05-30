BRIEF-Medpace Holdings says Medpace Limited Partnership entered into credit agreement
* Medpace Holdings Inc - on june 16, 2017, medpace limited partnership ( borrower) entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
May 30 China Eco-farming Ltd
* Announces acquisition of entire issued share capital of shunxin holdings limited
* Consideration cbs are convertible at conversion price of hk$0.06 per consideration conversion share
* Vendor cosmic bliss and purchaser champion front ltd and co enter sale and purchase agreement
* Vendor has agreed to sell to champion front ltd the sale shares at consideration of hk$120 million
* Kingston Securities Limited and co entered into placing agreement
* Kingston Securities to procure subscribers to subscribe for placing convertible bonds in aggregate principal amount of hk$360 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Medpace Holdings Inc - on june 16, 2017, medpace limited partnership ( borrower) entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
* China Cord Blood Corporation reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2017
* Molina Healthcare to enter Mississippi medicaid managed care market