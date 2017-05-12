BRIEF-Amgen says FDA accepts sBLA to expand indication for XGEVA
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
May 12 China Eco-farming Ltd:
* Unaudited loss for period attributable to owners of co for three months ended 31 March 2017 was approximately hk$25.8 million
* Unaudited revenue of approximately hk$15.4 million for three months ended 31 March 2017, down 18.2 percent Source text (bit.ly/2qzBsnp) Further company coverage:
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
* Says it plans share issue to raise up to 703 million yuan ($103.15 million)
* Vbi Vaccines reports positive outcome from phase III pre-ind discussions with the FDA for Hepatitis B vaccine, Sci-B-Vac(tm)