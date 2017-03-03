BRIEF-Pivotal Commware announces initial $17 million funding round
* Announced initial $17 million funding round with investments from The Thermo Companies, DIG Investment, along with Bill Gates, others
March 3 China Electronics Corporation Holdings Co Ltd:
* Huada electronics has entered into sale and purchase agreement with huada beidou
* Deal for consideration of rmb100 million
* Huada electronics has agreed to sell, and huada beidou has agreed to purchase, navigation chips business
DUBAI/LAGOS, June 16 Telecoms company Etisalat Nigeria is working with its lenders and Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala, the second-largest shareholder in the business, to resolve debt woes it said were caused by a devaluation of the naira currency.
LONDON, June 16 Activist hedge fund CIAM said it had filed a complaint in a French court on behalf of minority investors in telecoms company SFR Group over the way majority shareholder Altice has used SFR's assets.