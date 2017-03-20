BRIEF-LendingTree acquires DepositAccounts.com
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
March 20 China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd:
* Entered into cooperation agreement with Municipal Government of Shuangliu District in Chengdu
* Deal in respect of their cooperation in development of a business park
* Pursuant to deal, development of business park will be implemented through Chengdu Xingu Industrial Parks Development
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement