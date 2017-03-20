BRIEF-Evasc Neurovascular announces closing of CAD$10 million venture financing
* Evasc Neurovascular Enterprises ULC announced that it has closed a CAD$10 million series A venture capital financing round Source text for Eikon:
March 20 China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd
* Company entered into a cooperation agreement with Luoyang New And Hi-Tech Industry Development Zone Administration
* Co & Luoyang New & Hi-Tech Zone Committee will establish a project co with registered capital of rmb 100 million
* Registered capital of which co shall contribute as to not less than 70% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Evasc Neurovascular Enterprises ULC announced that it has closed a CAD$10 million series A venture capital financing round Source text for Eikon:
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
* Credit card charge-off rate 2.50 percent in May versus 2.60 percent in April - SEC filing