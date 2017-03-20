March 20 China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd

* Company entered into a cooperation agreement with Luoyang New And Hi-Tech Industry Development Zone Administration

* Co & Luoyang New & Hi-Tech Zone Committee will establish a project co with registered capital of rmb 100 million

* Registered capital of which co shall contribute as to not less than 70% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)