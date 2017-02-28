Feb 28 China Essence Group Ltd

* Refers to announcement dated 3 june 2014 in relation to company being placed on watch-list

* For 3q fy2017 group is not able to finalise and announce its q3 financial statements as is unable to obtain full information on state of affairs of group

* Both former executive chairman /ceo and management have continued to remain uncontactable