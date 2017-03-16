March 16 China Everbright Ltd

* unit as borrower, company as guarantor entered into a facility letter

* term loan of up to us$100 million for a period of 36 months

* letter with an independent third party bank as lender for term loan of up to us$300 million for a period of 60 months from signing date of facility letter

* letter with an independent third party bank as lender for revolving loan and/or standby letters of credit of up to us$150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: