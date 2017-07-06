MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
July 6 China Evergrande Group:
* Has informed 2018 trustee that all outstanding 2018 notes will be redeemed in full on 5 August 2017
* All outstanding 2018 notes to be redeemed at a redemption price equal to 104.375 pct of principal amount thereof
* 2019 notes to be redeemed in full on redemption date date at a redemption price equal to 100 pct
* All outstanding 2020 notes will be redeemed in full on redemption date at a redemption price equal to 100 pct of principal amount thereof Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing