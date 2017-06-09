June 9 China Evergrande Group

* Deal for disposal of shares in China Vanke Co., Ltd

* Deal ‍for an aggregate consideration of approximately rmb29.2 billion​

* Group will incur a loss of approximately rmb7.07 billion as a result of disposal

* Hengda real estate and its subsidiaries sold 1.55 billion vanke a shares held to Shenzhen Metro Group Co., Ltd

* Plans to use proceeds from disposal mainly for repayment of debts of group​