March 16 China Evergrande Group:

* Entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Shenzhen Metro Group Co., Ltd and Shenzhen Metro Group

* Pursuant to which company has irrevocably entrusted voting rights of 1.55 billion shares in a share capital of China Vanke Co

* Company has pledged such China Vanke shares to Citic Securities Co., Ltd. In connection with a financing arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: