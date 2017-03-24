March 24 China Evergrande Group:

* Proposed Issuance Of 9.50% US$ Senior Notes Due 2024

* Proposes to conduct an international offering of us$ senior notes due 2024 with an aggregate principal amount of up to us$1 billion

* Company intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of group

* Intends to seek a listing of notes on SGX-ST

* Intends to seek a listing of notes on SGX-ST