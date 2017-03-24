UPDATE 2-As Brexit talks loom, UK PM May scrambles for deal to stay in power
* Brexit priority should be jobs, growth -Hammond (Adds Foster quotes)
March 24 China Evergrande Group:
* Proposed Issuance Of 9.50% US$ Senior Notes Due 2024
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of us$ senior notes due 2024 with an aggregate principal amount of up to us$1 billion
* Company intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of group
* Intends to seek a listing of notes on SGX-ST
* No binding agreement in relation to proposed notes issue has been entered into Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brexit priority should be jobs, growth -Hammond (Adds Foster quotes)
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.