BRIEF-Raiffeisen says Erwin Hameseder new head of supervisory board
* Raiffeisen Bank International CFO says partial IPO of Polish unit not open to retail investors
June 1 China Evergrande Group:
* Kailong Real Estate and Hengda Real Estate entered into second round investment agreements
* Second round investors will subscribe for new capital in Hengda Real Estate of RMB39.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Raiffeisen Bank International CFO says partial IPO of Polish unit not open to retail investors
* Sachem head capital management lp cuts stake in autodesk inc to 3.0 percent as of june 21 from 5.8 percent as of june 19 - sec filing
* Yin Liang resigned from positions of executive director and senior deputy managing director of company