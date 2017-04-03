BRIEF-GDS Holdings signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group
* GDS Holdings Limited signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group
April 3 China Fiber Optic Network System Group Ltd :
* Xia Ni to resign as an executive director of company
* Received from Meng Yuxiao a notice dated 31 March 2017 advising that will retire as an executive director Source text : (bit.ly/2otxNGg) Further company coverage:
* Cyber village received a letter of award from an insurance trade association
* Boom Supersonic says Co, Stratasys sign 3-year technical partnership to improve speed of development for supersonic aircraft with 3D printing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: