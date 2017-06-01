BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
June 1 China Fiber Optic Network System Group Ltd
* On 31 May 2017, High Court of Hong Kong granted a winding up order against company
* Refers to announcements in relation to petition received from Bank of China (Hong Kong) for winding up of company
* Lai kar yan (Derek), Yeung Lui Ming (Edmund) and Ho Kwok Leung Glen to continue as provisional liquidators of co
* Says trading in shares of company will remain suspended until further notice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show