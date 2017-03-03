BRIEF-Pivotal Commware announces initial $17 million funding round
* Announced initial $17 million funding round with investments from The Thermo Companies, DIG Investment, along with Bill Gates, others Source text for Eikon:
March 3 China Fiber Optic Network System Group Ltd
* Received statutory demand from legal advisers of Boc Hong Kong demanding to repay outstanding principal of facility of about $4.68 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced initial $17 million funding round with investments from The Thermo Companies, DIG Investment, along with Bill Gates, others Source text for Eikon:
DUBAI/LAGOS, June 16 Telecoms company Etisalat Nigeria is working with its lenders and Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala, the second-largest shareholder in the business, to resolve debt woes it said were caused by a devaluation of the naira currency.
LONDON, June 16 Activist hedge fund CIAM said it had filed a complaint in a French court on behalf of minority investors in telecoms company SFR Group over the way majority shareholder Altice has used SFR's assets.