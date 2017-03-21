BRIEF- Japan System Techniques announces upgrade of stock listing
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section
March 20 China Film Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a fund management joint venture, which will be capitalized at 10 million yuan, with partner
* Says it will hold 20 percent stake in the joint venture with investment of 2 million yuan
* It will set up a cinema buyout fund, whose initial size will be at least 1 billion yuan
* It will hold 20 percent stake in the buyout fund with investment of 200 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GPmDF1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section
* ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS DRAWN DOWN A SIXTH AND FINAL INSTALLMENT OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS (OCABSA) FOR € 1.64 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2sz6TPw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, June 16 China's HNA Group has filed a defamation lawsuit against Guo Wengui, days after it first broke its long silence over what it says were "baseless and meritless" allegations by the exiled billionaire, court documents show.