April 14 (Reuters) -

* China's first-quarter fiscal revenue rose 14.1 percent year-on-year to 4.44 trillion yuan ($645.09 billion), a finance ministry official said at a press conference, the state-run Securities Times newspaper said.

* No data for March or for fiscal expenditures during the quarter was given.

* The Ministry of Finance is expected to release full data on fiscal revenue and expenditure soon. ($1 = 6.8828 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)