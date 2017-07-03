BRIEF-Liberty Specialty Markets picks Luxembourg as HQ for post-Brexit EU operations
* Co, part of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, intends to headquarter its post-Brexit EU operations in Luxembourg
July 4 China Financial Services Holdings Ltd
* Entered into placing and subscription agreement
* To place shares comprising up to 57 million existing shares held by cheung at placing price of hk$0.68 per placing share
* Company and Spectra Spc entered into investor subscription agreement
* Co to allot and issue 41 million new shares, at subscription price of hk$0.68 per investor subscription share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co, part of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, intends to headquarter its post-Brexit EU operations in Luxembourg
PARIS, July 4 Euronext said on Tuesday that it would add the Simarex grain silo in Rouen as a new delivery point to its wheat futures from September 2018.
ZURICH, July 4 Switzerland's financial watchdog FINMA remains in touch with Credit Suisse over its role in arranging loans for Mozambique state-owned companies, a spokesman for the regulator said on Tuesday, after an independent report concluded it was unclear how the money had been spent.