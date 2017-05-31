UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 31 China First Capital Group Ltd:
* Vendors agreed to sell in aggregate 180.4 million Virscend Edu shares for HK$918.4 million
* Announces purchase of shares in Virscend Education Company Limited
* Co to purchase and Purple Fame, Global Earn Wealth International (vendors) to sell in aggregate 180.4 million Virscend Edu Shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources