UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 22 China First Capital Group Ltd
* on 21 may cfcg australia in its capacity as manager of new trust and g8 education entered into a legally binding term sheet
* new trust to subscribe for and g8 education to issue, 8.2 million shares in g8 education for a total subscription price of about a$31.82 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources