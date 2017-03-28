March 29 China First Capital Group Ltd :

* FY revenue RMB1.47 billion versus RMB1.09 billion

* FY profit for year attributable to owners of company RMB 178.7 million versus loss of RMB 22.6 million

* The board does not recommend the payment of final dividend for the year ended 31 december 2016