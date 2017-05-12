May 12 China Fishery Group Ltd :
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and
financial information
* Company voluntarily filed on 3 may 2017 petitions under
chapter 11 for fourteen additional indirect subsidiaries
* Period during which company has exclusive right to file
with NY court a plan of reorganization currently extends to 17
may 2017
* Bank creditors have objected to exclusivity period being
extended up to that date
* There will be a hearing of a request to have exclusivity
period extended until 31 December 2017
