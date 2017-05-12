May 12 China Fishery Group Ltd :

* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information

* Company voluntarily filed on 3 may 2017 petitions under chapter 11 for fourteen additional indirect subsidiaries

* Period during which company has exclusive right to file with NY court a plan of reorganization currently extends to 17 may 2017

* Bank creditors have objected to exclusivity period being extended up to that date

