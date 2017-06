March 17 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd :

* Says it signs MoU with management committee of Yufu Industrial park, Chongqing Liang Jiang New district and governments of Chengde City and Chengde County

* Says the company will provide development, construction and operation service within the fields authorized by the governments

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/juJ0wl;goo.gl/HVWM67;goo.gl/9RsVFQ;goo.gl/YQbHGY

